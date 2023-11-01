The Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) will be at home against the Drexel Dragons on Friday, December 22 (tipping off at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Bryant games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 22 Drexel H 11:00 AM
Sun, Dec 31 Ole Miss A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UMBC A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Binghamton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 New Hampshire A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Albany (NY) A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 NJIT A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Vermont H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UMBC H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Maine A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 New Hampshire H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Binghamton A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Maine H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 UMass-Lowell H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Vermont A 7:00 PM

Bryant's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Drexel Dragons
  • Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: Chace Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Bryant players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sherif Kenney 12 16.1 5.4 2.7 0.9 0.5 39.3% (64-163) 35.6% (36-101)
Earl Timberlake 13 12.4 8.5 4.2 1.2 1.6 59.6% (68-114) 0.0% (0-5)
Rafael Pinzon 13 12.0 2.8 1.2 1.1 0.3 39.0% (60-154) 35.6% (21-59)
Daniel Rivera 13 11.2 6.5 1.9 1.2 2.2 47.3% (62-131) 16.7% (2-12)
Connor Withers 13 9.6 5.2 2.0 1.5 1.1 46.0% (40-87) 39.3% (24-61)

