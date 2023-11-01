Buy Tickets for Bryant Bulldogs Basketball Games
The Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) will be at home against the Drexel Dragons on Friday, December 22 (tipping off at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming Bryant games
Bryant's next matchup information
- Opponent: Drexel Dragons
- Day/Time: December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Chace Athletic Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Bryant players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sherif Kenney
|12
|16.1
|5.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.5
|39.3% (64-163)
|35.6% (36-101)
|Earl Timberlake
|13
|12.4
|8.5
|4.2
|1.2
|1.6
|59.6% (68-114)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Rafael Pinzon
|13
|12.0
|2.8
|1.2
|1.1
|0.3
|39.0% (60-154)
|35.6% (21-59)
|Daniel Rivera
|13
|11.2
|6.5
|1.9
|1.2
|2.2
|47.3% (62-131)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Connor Withers
|13
|9.6
|5.2
|2.0
|1.5
|1.1
|46.0% (40-87)
|39.3% (24-61)
