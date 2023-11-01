Exclusive Offers on Bucknell Bison Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Bucknell team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Jack Forrest
|10
|16.2
|5.7
|1.4
|1.1
|0.3
|Noah Williamson
|10
|11.0
|5.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
|Josh Bascoe
|10
|9.6
|2.4
|5.4
|0.7
|0.0
|Ruot Bijiek
|10
|7.0
|2.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.5
|Ian Motta
|10
|4.5
|2.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|Elvin Edmonds IV
|4
|10.0
|2.0
|2.3
|1.5
|0.0
|Pip Ajayi
|10
|3.3
|2.4
|0.2
|0.4
|1.0
|Quin Berger
|10
|2.9
|1.0
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|Josh Adoh
|10
|2.5
|1.9
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|Brandon McCreesh
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
Bucknell season stats
- This season, Bucknell has a 3-7 record so far.
- The Bison have one home win this year (1-2) and are 2-5 on the road.
- Bucknell, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 76-67 on December 2.
- The Bison have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.
- There are 21 games left on Bucknell's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming Bucknell games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|Radford
|H
|3:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Merrimack
|A
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Saint Peter's
|H
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Holy Cross
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|American
|H
|2:00 PM
