Don't be a fickle fan of the Bucknell Bison. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Bucknell Bison jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Bucknell team leaders

Want to buy Jack Forrest's jersey? Or another Bucknell player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jack Forrest 10 16.2 5.7 1.4 1.1 0.3 Noah Williamson 10 11.0 5.6 0.9 0.4 0.6 Josh Bascoe 10 9.6 2.4 5.4 0.7 0.0 Ruot Bijiek 10 7.0 2.2 0.9 0.9 0.5 Ian Motta 10 4.5 2.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 Elvin Edmonds IV 4 10.0 2.0 2.3 1.5 0.0 Pip Ajayi 10 3.3 2.4 0.2 0.4 1.0 Quin Berger 10 2.9 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.0 Josh Adoh 10 2.5 1.9 0.3 0.7 0.1 Brandon McCreesh 9 1.7 0.7 0.8 0.1 0.0

Bucknell season stats

This season, Bucknell has a 3-7 record so far.

The Bison have one home win this year (1-2) and are 2-5 on the road.

Bucknell, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 76-67 on December 2.

The Bison have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are 21 games left on Bucknell's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bison? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Bucknell games

Check out the Bison in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Radford H 3:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Merrimack A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Holy Cross H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 American H 2:00 PM

Check out the Bison this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.