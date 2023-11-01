Buy Tickets for BYU Cougars Basketball Games
On deck for the BYU Cougars (9-1) is a matchup at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming BYU games
BYU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Georgia State Panthers
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Marriott Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top BYU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaxson Robinson
|10
|18.0
|2.9
|1.5
|0.9
|0.5
|49.3% (66-134)
|44.4% (36-81)
|Spencer Johnson
|10
|11.6
|6.1
|4.2
|0.7
|0.2
|44.2% (42-95)
|26.7% (12-45)
|Noah Waterman
|10
|11.0
|7.1
|1.1
|0.2
|0.5
|46.8% (37-79)
|38.8% (19-49)
|Trevin Knell
|10
|10.8
|4.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|45.1% (37-82)
|38.6% (22-57)
|Richie Saunders
|10
|9.9
|4.4
|1.8
|1.2
|0.3
|55.2% (37-67)
|33.3% (9-27)
