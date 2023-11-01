On deck for the BYU Cougars (9-1) is a matchup at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming BYU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia State H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Bellarmine H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Wyoming H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Cincinnati H 10:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Baylor A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UCF A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Iowa State H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Houston H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 West Virginia A 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Oklahoma A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Kansas State H 10:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 UCF H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Oklahoma State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 20 Baylor H 9:00 PM

BYU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia State Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Marriott Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top BYU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaxson Robinson 10 18.0 2.9 1.5 0.9 0.5 49.3% (66-134) 44.4% (36-81)
Spencer Johnson 10 11.6 6.1 4.2 0.7 0.2 44.2% (42-95) 26.7% (12-45)
Noah Waterman 10 11.0 7.1 1.1 0.2 0.5 46.8% (37-79) 38.8% (19-49)
Trevin Knell 10 10.8 4.2 2.2 0.8 0.2 45.1% (37-82) 38.6% (22-57)
Richie Saunders 10 9.9 4.4 1.8 1.2 0.3 55.2% (37-67) 33.3% (9-27)

