On deck for the BYU Cougars (9-1) is a matchup at home versus the Georgia State Panthers, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to see the BYU Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming BYU games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

BYU's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for BYU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top BYU players

Shop for BYU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaxson Robinson 10 18.0 2.9 1.5 0.9 0.5 49.3% (66-134) 44.4% (36-81) Spencer Johnson 10 11.6 6.1 4.2 0.7 0.2 44.2% (42-95) 26.7% (12-45) Noah Waterman 10 11.0 7.1 1.1 0.2 0.5 46.8% (37-79) 38.8% (19-49) Trevin Knell 10 10.8 4.2 2.2 0.8 0.2 45.1% (37-82) 38.6% (22-57) Richie Saunders 10 9.9 4.4 1.8 1.2 0.3 55.2% (37-67) 33.3% (9-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.