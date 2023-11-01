Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Cal Baptist game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Lancers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Cal Baptist team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dominique Daniels Jr. 9 17.4 1.6 2.7 0.8 0.0 Blondeau Tchoukuiengo 9 10.9 2.4 1.7 0.6 0.1 Brantly Stevenson 9 10.4 3.4 1.3 0.7 0.4 Yvan Ouedraogo 8 11.1 8.3 1.1 0.5 0.4 Hunter Goodrick 9 8.4 10.0 2.0 0.6 0.6 Scotty Washington 9 5.6 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.3 Tylen Riley 9 3.2 2.1 1.1 0.3 0.1 Malik Wade 9 1.7 4.2 0.8 0.6 0.1 Jonathan Griman 6 1.8 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.7 Chris Chiles 9 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.0

Cal Baptist season stats

Cal Baptist has put together a 6-3 record on the season so far.

The Lancers have a 5-2 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Cal Baptist's best win this season came on November 10 in an 80-66 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Lancers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Cal Baptist's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 UC Riverside A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Western Kentucky H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 27 Chicago State H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM

