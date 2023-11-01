Cal Baptist's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Lancers are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET, away versus the UC Riverside Highlanders.

Upcoming Cal Baptist games

Cal Baptist's next matchup information

Opponent: UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UCR Student Recreation Center

UCR Student Recreation Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Cal Baptist players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dominique Daniels Jr. 9 17.4 1.6 2.7 0.8 0.0 38.5% (50-130) 35.5% (22-62) Blondeau Tchoukuiengo 9 10.9 2.4 1.7 0.6 0.1 54.1% (33-61) 34.6% (9-26) Brantly Stevenson 9 10.4 3.4 1.3 0.7 0.4 39.7% (31-78) 43.9% (18-41) Yvan Ouedraogo 8 11.1 8.3 1.1 0.5 0.4 59.3% (35-59) - Hunter Goodrick 9 8.4 10.0 2.0 0.6 0.6 41.0% (25-61) 18.2% (2-11)

