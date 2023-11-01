Buy Tickets for Cal Poly Mustangs Basketball Games
Cal Poly's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Mustangs are currently 3-7) on Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET, at home versus the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Upcoming Cal Poly games
Cal Poly's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Washington Eagles
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Cal Poly players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kobe Sanders
|10
|17.4
|3.5
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|41.4% (55-133)
|33.3% (12-36)
|Jarred Hyder
|10
|10.4
|2.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|34.0% (34-100)
|32.8% (19-58)
|Quentin Jones
|10
|10.0
|4.1
|1.3
|1.5
|0.7
|41.5% (39-94)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Joel Armotrading
|10
|5.7
|5.5
|0.4
|0.4
|1.1
|56.8% (21-37)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Aaron Price Jr.
|10
|5.3
|3.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|47.7% (21-44)
|0.0% (0-7)
