The California Golden Bears (3-6) will be up against the the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Cal games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Ole Miss N 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UCSD H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Arizona H 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Arizona State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 USC A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UCLA A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Colorado H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Oregon A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Washington H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Washington State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Stanford H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Arizona A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Arizona State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 USC H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 UCLA H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Cal's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Frost Bank Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Cal players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaylon Tyson 8 19.9 8.1 3.6 1.1 0.5 47.0% (54-115) 34.1% (14-41)
Fardaws Aimaq 9 17.3 10.7 1.3 0.9 1.1 52.2% (60-115) 42.9% (6-14)
Jalen Cole 9 17.0 2.7 2.3 0.8 0.2 36.5% (46-126) 34.4% (33-96)
Grant Newell 9 5.7 3.7 0.3 0.8 0.3 41.3% (19-46) 35.0% (7-20)
Jalen Celestine 4 8.0 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 55.0% (11-20) 54.5% (6-11)

