The California Golden Bears (3-6) will be up against the the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Cal games

Cal's next matchup information

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Cal players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaylon Tyson 8 19.9 8.1 3.6 1.1 0.5 47.0% (54-115) 34.1% (14-41) Fardaws Aimaq 9 17.3 10.7 1.3 0.9 1.1 52.2% (60-115) 42.9% (6-14) Jalen Cole 9 17.0 2.7 2.3 0.8 0.2 36.5% (46-126) 34.4% (33-96) Grant Newell 9 5.7 3.7 0.3 0.8 0.3 41.3% (19-46) 35.0% (7-20) Jalen Celestine 4 8.0 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 55.0% (11-20) 54.5% (6-11)

