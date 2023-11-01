The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1), including Connor Bedard (12 goals), are away versus the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 14, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Chicago games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Kraken A 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Canucks H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Avalanche H 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Canadiens H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Blues A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Jets H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Stars A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Stars A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Predators A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Rangers A 7:00 PM

Chicago's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Seattle Kraken
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Broadcast: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Moneylines: Kraken -225, Blackhawks +185
  • Total: 6 goals

Top Chicago players

  • Bedard: 12 goals and 12 assists
  • Philipp Kurashev: six goals and 10 assists
  • Jason Dickinson: nine goals and five assists
  • Arvid Soderblom: 2-9-1 record, .882 save percentage, 44 goals conceded

