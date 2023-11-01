The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1), including Connor Bedard (12 goals), are away versus the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 14, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Chicago Blackhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Chicago games

Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!

Chicago's next matchup information

Opponent: Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Broadcast: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Moneylines: Kraken -225, Blackhawks +185

Kraken -225, Blackhawks +185 Total: 6 goals

Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Chicago's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Chicago players

Shop for Chicago gear at Fanatics!

Bedard: 12 goals and 12 assists

Philipp Kurashev: six goals and 10 assists

Jason Dickinson: nine goals and five assists

Arvid Soderblom: 2-9-1 record, .882 save percentage, 44 goals conceded

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.