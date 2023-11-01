Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Coppin State Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Coppin State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Justin Winston 12 13.8 5.2 0.4 1.5 0.4 Greg Spurlock 12 8.8 3.6 1.8 1.3 0.3 Camaren Sparrrow 11 6.9 3.4 0.7 1.3 0.2 Preist Ryan 10 5.7 2.7 0.9 0.2 0.4 Toto Fagbenle 11 4.5 4.1 0.7 0.7 1.2 Ryan Archey 10 4.8 1.9 1.0 0.6 0.1 Zahree Harrison 8 5.4 1.5 1.0 1.3 0.1 Malik Battle 8 4.5 1.3 0.6 0.5 0.0 Aa'Reyon Jones 10 2.7 2.3 1.5 2.0 0.0 Don Don Ferguson 7 2.9 1.4 0.3 0.3 0.1

Coppin State season stats

Coppin State has only one win (1-11) this season.

The Eagles have a 1-2 record at home and a 0-8 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

In its signature win of the season, Coppin State took down the UMBC Retrievers in an 89-70 win on November 30.

The Eagles have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Coppin State's 16 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Coppin State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 19 James Madison A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Maryland A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Delaware State A 4:00 PM Mon, Jan 8 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:30 PM Sat, Jan 20 Morgan State H 4:00 PM

