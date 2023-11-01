Buy Tickets for Coppin State Eagles Basketball Games
Coppin State's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Eagles are currently 1-11) on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the James Madison Dukes.
Upcoming Coppin State games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Tue, Dec 19
|James Madison
|A
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Maryland
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Delaware State
|A
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Jan 8
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|H
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 20
|Morgan State
|H
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 27
|Norfolk State
|A
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Jan 29
|Howard
|H
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Feb 3
|North Carolina Central
|A
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Feb 5
|South Carolina State
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Feb 17
|Delaware State
|H
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Feb 19
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Feb 24
|Norfolk State
|H
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Feb 26
|Howard
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Mar 2
|North Carolina Central
|H
|4:00 PM
|Mon, Mar 4
|South Carolina State
|H
|7:30 PM
Coppin State's next matchup information
- Opponent: James Madison Dukes
- Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Coppin State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Justin Winston
|12
|13.8
|5.2
|0.4
|1.5
|0.4
|42.0% (58-138)
|29.5% (13-44)
|Greg Spurlock
|12
|8.8
|3.6
|1.8
|1.3
|0.3
|39.6% (44-111)
|25.6% (10-39)
|Camaren Sparrrow
|11
|6.9
|3.4
|0.7
|1.3
|0.2
|41.8% (28-67)
|25.9% (7-27)
|Preist Ryan
|10
|5.7
|2.7
|0.9
|0.2
|0.4
|39.1% (25-64)
|25.0% (2-8)
|Toto Fagbenle
|11
|4.5
|4.1
|0.7
|0.7
|1.2
|47.6% (20-42)
|-
