When you're cheering on CSU Bakersfield during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Roadrunners' recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

CSU Bakersfield team leaders

Want to buy Kaleb Higgins' jersey? Or another CSU Bakersfield player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaleb Higgins 9 17.1 2.2 3.8 1.2 0.0 Ugnius Jarusevicius 9 8.3 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 Marvin McGhee 9 7.9 3.6 1.4 0.9 0.1 Modestas Kancleris 9 6.2 5.9 0.9 0.4 0.8 Fidelis Okereke 8 6.9 3.9 0.4 1.0 0.4 Cameron Wilbon 9 5.1 3.6 0.9 0.2 0.2 Corey Stephenson 9 5.0 1.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 Jaden Alexander 9 4.7 1.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 Dalph Panopio 6 5.8 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 Tom Mark 8 4.1 3.4 0.9 1.0 1.1

CSU Bakersfield season stats

CSU Bakersfield has gone 4-5 so far this season.

The Roadrunners are 3-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

CSU Bakersfield, in its signature win of the season, took down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-72 on November 6.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Roadrunners are winless in one game.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on CSU Bakersfield's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Roadrunners? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming CSU Bakersfield games

Check out the Roadrunners in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 Fresno State A 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 South Dakota H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UCSD A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UC Irvine H 10:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Hawaii H 10:00 PM

Check out the Roadrunners this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.