A matchup at the Fresno State Bulldogs is up next for the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5), on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming CSU Bakersfield games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 Fresno State A 10:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 South Dakota H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UCSD A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UC Irvine H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Hawaii H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UC Davis A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cal Poly H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 CSU Northridge A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 CSU Fullerton A 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Long Beach State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UCSB H 10:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UC Riverside A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 CSU Fullerton H 4:00 PM

CSU Bakersfield's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fresno State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Save Mart Center
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top CSU Bakersfield players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaleb Higgins 9 17.1 2.2 3.8 1.2 0.0 43.3% (58-134) 29.3% (12-41)
Ugnius Jarusevicius 9 8.3 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 50.8% (30-59) 0.0% (0-14)
Marvin McGhee 9 7.9 3.6 1.4 0.9 0.1 35.1% (26-74) 33.3% (16-48)
Modestas Kancleris 9 6.2 5.9 0.9 0.4 0.8 55.8% (24-43) 14.3% (1-7)
Fidelis Okereke 8 6.9 3.9 0.4 1.0 0.4 52.5% (21-40) 0.0% (0-1)

