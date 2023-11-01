A matchup at the Fresno State Bulldogs is up next for the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5), on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming CSU Bakersfield games

CSU Bakersfield's next matchup information

Opponent: Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Broadcast: MW Network

Top CSU Bakersfield players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaleb Higgins 9 17.1 2.2 3.8 1.2 0.0 43.3% (58-134) 29.3% (12-41) Ugnius Jarusevicius 9 8.3 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 50.8% (30-59) 0.0% (0-14) Marvin McGhee 9 7.9 3.6 1.4 0.9 0.1 35.1% (26-74) 33.3% (16-48) Modestas Kancleris 9 6.2 5.9 0.9 0.4 0.8 55.8% (24-43) 14.3% (1-7) Fidelis Okereke 8 6.9 3.9 0.4 1.0 0.4 52.5% (21-40) 0.0% (0-1)

