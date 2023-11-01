Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the CSU Fullerton game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Titans with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

CSU Fullerton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Max Jones 10 16.8 3.6 2.5 2.1 0.3 Dominic Brewton 7 15.4 4.7 1.6 1.1 0.4 Donovan Oday 10 8.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.1 Grayson Carper 10 6.7 5.5 0.9 0.4 0.9 Vincent Lee 8 7.3 3.1 0.0 0.4 0.5 Beril Kabamba 10 5.1 3.7 0.8 0.6 0.1 DJ Brewton 3 11.7 3.0 5.3 2.0 0.0 Jalen Cooper 9 2.8 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 Antwan Robinson 7 3.0 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 Keith Richards 4 4.5 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.3

CSU Fullerton season stats

This season, CSU Fullerton has won six games so far (6-4).

At home this year, the Titans are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games.

CSU Fullerton registered its signature win of the season on December 1, when it took down the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks, who rank No. 249 in the RPI rankings, 64-54.

The Titans have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on CSU Fullerton's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming CSU Fullerton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 17 Boise State A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Pacific H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Long Beach State H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Hawaii A 12:00 AM Thu, Jan 4 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM

