Coming up for the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) is a game away versus the Boise State Broncos, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

If you're looking to catch the CSU Fullerton Titans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming CSU Fullerton games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

CSU Fullerton's next matchup information

Opponent: Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for CSU Fullerton's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top CSU Fullerton players

Shop for CSU Fullerton gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Max Jones 10 16.8 3.6 2.5 2.1 0.3 39.5% (49-124) 33.3% (17-51) Dominic Brewton 7 15.4 4.7 1.6 1.1 0.4 45.6% (41-90) 23.1% (3-13) Donovan Oday 10 8.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.1 42.3% (30-71) 25.0% (4-16) Grayson Carper 10 6.7 5.5 0.9 0.4 0.9 36.7% (22-60) 33.3% (18-54) Vincent Lee 8 7.3 3.1 0.0 0.4 0.5 92.6% (25-27) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.