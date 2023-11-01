Coming up for the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) is a game away versus the Boise State Broncos, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming CSU Fullerton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Boise State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Pacific H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Long Beach State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Hawaii A 12:00 AM
Thu, Jan 4 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UCSD H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 CSU Northridge A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UC Davis H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UCSB A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 CSU Bakersfield H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Hawaii H 10:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UC Davis A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 CSU Bakersfield A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM

CSU Fullerton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boise State Broncos
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: ExtraMile Arena
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top CSU Fullerton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Max Jones 10 16.8 3.6 2.5 2.1 0.3 39.5% (49-124) 33.3% (17-51)
Dominic Brewton 7 15.4 4.7 1.6 1.1 0.4 45.6% (41-90) 23.1% (3-13)
Donovan Oday 10 8.0 3.0 0.5 1.0 0.1 42.3% (30-71) 25.0% (4-16)
Grayson Carper 10 6.7 5.5 0.9 0.4 0.9 36.7% (22-60) 33.3% (18-54)
Vincent Lee 8 7.3 3.1 0.0 0.4 0.5 92.6% (25-27) -

