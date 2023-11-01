Buy Tickets for CSU Fullerton Titans Basketball Games
Coming up for the CSU Fullerton Titans (6-4) is a game away versus the Boise State Broncos, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.
CSU Fullerton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boise State Broncos
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: ExtraMile Arena
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top CSU Fullerton players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Max Jones
|10
|16.8
|3.6
|2.5
|2.1
|0.3
|39.5% (49-124)
|33.3% (17-51)
|Dominic Brewton
|7
|15.4
|4.7
|1.6
|1.1
|0.4
|45.6% (41-90)
|23.1% (3-13)
|Donovan Oday
|10
|8.0
|3.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.1
|42.3% (30-71)
|25.0% (4-16)
|Grayson Carper
|10
|6.7
|5.5
|0.9
|0.4
|0.9
|36.7% (22-60)
|33.3% (18-54)
|Vincent Lee
|8
|7.3
|3.1
|0.0
|0.4
|0.5
|92.6% (25-27)
|-
