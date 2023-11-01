When you're rooting for CSU Northridge during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Matadors' recent stats and trends, below.

CSU Northridge team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG De'Sean Allen-Eikens 9 19.9 6.4 1.9 0.9 0.3 Dionte Bostick 10 15.4 3.9 1.6 1.6 0.4 Keonte Jones 10 13.6 6.8 2.7 1.7 1.6 Dearon Tucker 10 7.9 6.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 Jasman Sangha 10 7.8 3.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 Jordan Brinson 8 7.6 4.8 3.8 1.3 0.1 Jared Barnett 10 3.8 3.4 4.1 1.3 0.1 Bryan Ndjonga 9 4.0 2.6 0.3 0.0 0.2 Mahmoud Fofana 10 3.4 4.6 0.4 1.0 0.5 Kyle Frelow 6 1.5 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.0

CSU Northridge season stats

This season, CSU Northridge has put together a 7-3 record so far.

This year, the Matadors are 4-1 at home while putting together a 3-2 record on the road.

CSU Northridge, in its best win of the season, defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers 80-75 on December 11.

The Matadors, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

CSU Northridge's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming CSU Northridge games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 19 UCLA A 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Montana State H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Long Beach State A 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Hawaii H 8:00 PM

