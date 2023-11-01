Buy Tickets for CSU Northridge Matadors Basketball Games
A game at the UCLA Bruins is up next for the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3), on Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET.
Upcoming CSU Northridge games
CSU Northridge's next matchup information
- Opponent: UCLA Bruins
- Day/Time: December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top CSU Northridge players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|De'Sean Allen-Eikens
|9
|19.9
|6.4
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|51.6% (63-122)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Dionte Bostick
|10
|15.4
|3.9
|1.6
|1.6
|0.4
|43.8% (57-130)
|38.9% (21-54)
|Keonte Jones
|10
|13.6
|6.8
|2.7
|1.7
|1.6
|58.5% (55-94)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Dearon Tucker
|10
|7.9
|6.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|48.5% (32-66)
|-
|Jasman Sangha
|10
|7.8
|3.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.2
|59.6% (34-57)
|50.0% (1-2)
