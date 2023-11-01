Exclusive Offers on Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Delaware team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Jyare Davis
|9
|18.0
|7.3
|2.9
|1.0
|0.7
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
|10
|12.1
|4.4
|2.1
|0.5
|0.3
|Jalun Trent
|10
|10.7
|4.7
|3.2
|1.3
|0.8
|Cavan Reilly
|9
|11.9
|2.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.1
|Christian Ray
|10
|9.0
|8.8
|2.8
|1.1
|0.4
|Niels Lane
|10
|8.0
|2.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.5
|Tyler Houser
|10
|6.8
|2.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|Kobe Jerome
|10
|2.4
|0.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.1
|Wes Peterson
|9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|Houston Emory
|4
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Delaware season stats
- This season, Delaware has won seven games so far (7-3).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 4-1 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- On December 5, Delaware captured its best win of the season, an 87-80 victory over the Xavier Musketeers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 121) in the RPI rankings.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.
- There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Delaware's schedule in 2023-24.
Upcoming Delaware games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|Rhode Island
|N
|4:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Rider
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Princeton
|H
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Hampton
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Hofstra
|A
|2:00 PM
