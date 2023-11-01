When you're cheering on Delaware during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Fightin' Blue Hens' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Delaware team leaders

Want to buy Jyare Davis' jersey? Or another Delaware player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jyare Davis 9 18.0 7.3 2.9 1.0 0.7 Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 10 12.1 4.4 2.1 0.5 0.3 Jalun Trent 10 10.7 4.7 3.2 1.3 0.8 Cavan Reilly 9 11.9 2.4 0.8 1.1 0.1 Christian Ray 10 9.0 8.8 2.8 1.1 0.4 Niels Lane 10 8.0 2.8 1.7 0.7 0.5 Tyler Houser 10 6.8 2.8 0.7 0.1 0.1 Kobe Jerome 10 2.4 0.9 1.3 0.3 0.1 Wes Peterson 9 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 Houston Emory 4 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Delaware season stats

This season, Delaware has won seven games so far (7-3).

The Fightin' Blue Hens are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 4-1 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

On December 5, Delaware captured its best win of the season, an 87-80 victory over the Xavier Musketeers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 121) in the RPI rankings.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Delaware's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Fightin' Blue Hens? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Delaware games

Check out the Fightin' Blue Hens in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Rhode Island N 4:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Rider H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Princeton H 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Hampton H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Hofstra A 2:00 PM

Check out the Fightin' Blue Hens this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.