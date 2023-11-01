The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) will next play against the Rhode Island Rams, on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Delaware games

Delaware's next matchup information

Opponent: Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Delaware players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jyare Davis 9 18.0 7.3 2.9 1.0 0.7 46.2% (60-130) 28.6% (8-28) Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 10 12.1 4.4 2.1 0.5 0.3 40.2% (39-97) 35.3% (18-51) Cavan Reilly 9 11.9 2.4 0.8 1.1 0.1 42.7% (35-82) 41.7% (25-60) Jalun Trent 10 10.7 4.7 3.2 1.3 0.8 52.0% (39-75) 0.0% (0-7) Christian Ray 10 9.0 8.8 2.8 1.1 0.4 54.5% (36-66) 0.0% (0-4)

