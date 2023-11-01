The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (7-3) will next play against the Rhode Island Rams, on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Delaware games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Rhode Island N 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Rider H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Princeton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Hampton H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Campbell A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 UNC Wilmington A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Drexel A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Towson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 William & Mary A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Monmouth H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Towson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 William & Mary H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Delaware's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Rhode Island Rams
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: UBS Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Delaware's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Delaware players

Shop for Delaware gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jyare Davis 9 18.0 7.3 2.9 1.0 0.7 46.2% (60-130) 28.6% (8-28)
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 10 12.1 4.4 2.1 0.5 0.3 40.2% (39-97) 35.3% (18-51)
Cavan Reilly 9 11.9 2.4 0.8 1.1 0.1 42.7% (35-82) 41.7% (25-60)
Jalun Trent 10 10.7 4.7 3.2 1.3 0.8 52.0% (39-75) 0.0% (0-7)
Christian Ray 10 9.0 8.8 2.8 1.1 0.4 54.5% (36-66) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.