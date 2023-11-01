Do you live and breathe all things Delaware State? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Hornets. For additional info, including current team stats, keep scrolling.

Delaware State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Martez Robinson 13 18.2 6.2 2.5 2.2 0.2 Jevin Muniz 13 14.5 3.8 3.3 1.7 0.2 Deywilk Tavarez 13 10.0 3.1 3.7 2.4 0.0 Wesley Oba 13 6.8 5.8 0.2 0.3 0.3 Alston Andrews 13 5.5 5.5 1.3 0.7 0.5 Khyrie Staten 9 7.3 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.0 Raymond Somerville 13 4.4 3.0 0.5 0.3 0.8 Kyle Johnson 13 3.1 2.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 Brandon Stone 5 5.4 2.8 0.6 0.8 0.0 Dean Shepherd 9 2.3 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.0

Delaware State season stats

Delaware State has won six games so far this season (6-7).

This year, the Hornets have a 2-2 record at home and a 2-4 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

When it comes to its best win this season, Delaware State beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on November 25. The final score was 72-64.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Hornets are winless in one game.

Of Delaware State's 17 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Delaware State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 18 Wake Forest A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 East Carolina A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Mount St. Mary's H 12:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Coppin State H 4:00 PM Mon, Jan 8 Morgan State A 7:30 PM

