Coming up for the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) is a game away versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.

Upcoming Delaware State games

Delaware State's next matchup information

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Delaware State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Martez Robinson 13 18.2 6.2 2.5 2.2 0.2 47.5% (84-177) 44.4% (16-36) Jevin Muniz 13 14.5 3.8 3.3 1.7 0.2 44.0% (66-150) 36.2% (17-47) Deywilk Tavarez 13 10.0 3.1 3.7 2.4 0.0 36.6% (45-123) 38.6% (17-44) Wesley Oba 13 6.8 5.8 0.2 0.3 0.3 68.0% (34-50) 50.0% (1-2) Alston Andrews 13 5.5 5.5 1.3 0.7 0.5 45.5% (30-66) -

