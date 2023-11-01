When you're rooting for Drexel during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Dragons' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Drexel Dragons jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Drexel team leaders

Want to buy Amari Williams' jersey? Or another Drexel player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amari Williams 10 11.7 8.1 1.5 0.7 2.1 Justin Moore 10 11.3 3.5 3.1 1.4 0.1 Lamar Oden Jr. 10 7.2 6.1 1.1 0.5 0.1 Luke House 10 7.0 4.1 0.7 0.2 0.3 Yame Butler 10 6.8 2.2 0.9 0.5 0.2 Garfield Turner 10 5.7 3.6 0.7 0.2 0.5 Kobe Magee 10 5.3 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.8 Mate Okros 10 3.6 2.6 0.5 0.3 0.0 Lucas Monroe 8 3.6 3.1 0.8 0.3 0.1 Jamie Bergens 9 2.8 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.0

Drexel season stats

Drexel has five wins so far this season (5-5).

The Dragons have a 2-1 record at home and a 2-4 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Drexel's signature win of the season came against the Villanova Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to the RPI. Drexel registered the 57-55 neutral-site win on December 2.

The Dragons have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Drexel has 21 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Dragons? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Drexel games

Check out the Dragons in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Albany (NY) H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Penn State-Greater Allegheny H 11:00 AM Fri, Dec 22 Bryant A 11:00 AM Mon, Jan 1 Hampton H 12:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM

Check out the Dragons this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.