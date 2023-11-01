The Drexel Dragons (5-5) will be at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Drexel games

Drexel's next matchup information

Opponent: Albany (NY) Great Danes

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Daskalakis Athletic Center Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Drexel players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amari Williams 10 11.7 8.1 1.5 0.7 2.1 46.2% (43-93) 50.0% (1-2) Justin Moore 10 11.3 3.5 3.1 1.4 0.1 37.8% (42-111) 21.2% (7-33) Lamar Oden Jr. 10 7.2 6.1 1.1 0.5 0.1 38.6% (27-70) 27.3% (9-33) Luke House 10 7.0 4.1 0.7 0.2 0.3 38.8% (26-67) 36.1% (13-36) Yame Butler 10 6.8 2.2 0.9 0.5 0.2 36.5% (23-63) 16.0% (4-25)

