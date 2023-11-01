Buy Tickets for Drexel Dragons Basketball Games
The Drexel Dragons (5-5) will be at home against the Albany (NY) Great Danes on Saturday, December 16 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.
If you're looking to see the Drexel Dragons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Drexel games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Drexel's next matchup information
- Opponent: Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Drexel's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Drexel players
Shop for Drexel gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amari Williams
|10
|11.7
|8.1
|1.5
|0.7
|2.1
|46.2% (43-93)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Justin Moore
|10
|11.3
|3.5
|3.1
|1.4
|0.1
|37.8% (42-111)
|21.2% (7-33)
|Lamar Oden Jr.
|10
|7.2
|6.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0.1
|38.6% (27-70)
|27.3% (9-33)
|Luke House
|10
|7.0
|4.1
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|38.8% (26-67)
|36.1% (13-36)
|Yame Butler
|10
|6.8
|2.2
|0.9
|0.5
|0.2
|36.5% (23-63)
|16.0% (4-25)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.