Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Duquesne game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Dukes with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Duquesne Dukes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Duquesne team leaders

Want to buy Jimmy Clark III's jersey? Or another Duquesne player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dae Dae Grant 9 19.0 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.1 Jimmy Clark III 9 16.4 3.7 4.0 2.6 0.1 Kareem Rozier 9 8.9 2.0 3.2 0.4 0.0 Fousseyni Drame 9 8.8 6.8 1.1 0.7 0.3 Andrei Savrasov 9 8.3 4.8 0.7 1.0 0.7 David Dixon 9 5.1 4.7 0.7 1.1 2.6 Hassan Drame 9 4.2 3.4 0.7 0.4 0.2 Halil Barre 9 2.6 2.7 0.1 0.1 1.0 Jakub Necas 9 2.0 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 Tre Williams 2 5.5 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.5

Duquesne season stats

Duquesne has seven wins so far this season (7-2).

The Dukes have a 5-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Duquesne beat the UC Irvine Anteaters (No. 68-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 66-62 win on November 29 -- its best win of the season.

The Dukes have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of Duquesne's 22 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Dukes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Duquesne games

Check out the Dukes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 18 Bradley N 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Santa Clara N 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Cleary H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 UMass A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Loyola Chicago A 4:00 PM

Check out the Dukes this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.