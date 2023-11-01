Buy Tickets for Duquesne Dukes Basketball Games
Coming up for the Duquesne Dukes (7-2) is a game versus the Bradley Braves, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.
Upcoming Duquesne games
Duquesne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Bradley Braves
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: The LeBron James Arena
Top Duquesne players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dae Dae Grant
|9
|19.0
|3.2
|1.9
|0.6
|0.1
|38.1% (45-118)
|31.5% (23-73)
|Jimmy Clark III
|9
|16.4
|3.7
|4.0
|2.6
|0.1
|45.0% (54-120)
|31.4% (16-51)
|Kareem Rozier
|9
|8.9
|2.0
|3.2
|0.4
|0.0
|44.3% (27-61)
|46.2% (18-39)
|Fousseyni Drame
|9
|8.8
|6.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.3
|58.0% (29-50)
|53.8% (7-13)
|Andrei Savrasov
|9
|8.3
|4.8
|0.7
|1.0
|0.7
|49.1% (28-57)
|38.9% (7-18)
