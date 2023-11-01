Buy Tickets for Eastern Washington Eagles Basketball Games
The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) will next be in action on the road against the Cal Poly Mustangs, on Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET.
Eastern Washington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cal Poly Mustangs
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Eastern Washington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cedric Coward
|9
|12.7
|6.2
|1.8
|1.1
|0.2
|51.2% (44-86)
|35.1% (13-37)
|Jake Kyman
|9
|10.9
|2.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.3
|44.0% (33-75)
|44.0% (22-50)
|Casey Jones
|9
|10.9
|3.6
|1.8
|1.0
|0.3
|48.3% (29-60)
|29.4% (5-17)
|LeJuan Watts
|9
|10.0
|5.6
|2.0
|0.9
|0.4
|78.0% (39-50)
|75.0% (6-8)
|Ethan Price
|9
|9.7
|3.9
|2.2
|0.6
|0.9
|44.0% (33-75)
|25.8% (8-31)
