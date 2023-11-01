Exclusive Offers on Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a big fan of Fairleigh Dickinson, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Knights apparel. For additional info, continue reading.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Fairleigh Dickinson Knights jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Fairleigh Dickinson team leaders
Want to buy Ansley Almonor's jersey? Or another Fairleigh Dickinson player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Ansley Almonor
|12
|16.8
|5.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.6
|Sean Moore
|12
|12.2
|7.3
|1.6
|1.1
|0.2
|Jo'el Emanuel
|12
|10.3
|6.2
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|DeVante Jamison
|11
|10.5
|3.0
|5.1
|1.7
|0.2
|Joe Munden Jr.
|10
|11.3
|3.6
|1.8
|1.3
|0.4
|Heru Bligen
|12
|5.6
|2.6
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|Terrence Brown
|12
|5.6
|1.7
|1.3
|1.5
|0.3
|Jameel Morris
|12
|3.4
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|0.1
|Brayden Reynolds
|12
|3.0
|1.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.0
|Davin Francis
|6
|4.3
|1.5
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
Fairleigh Dickinson season stats
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 6-6 on the season so far.
- The Knights have a 3-1 record at home and a 3-4 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.
- Fairleigh Dickinson, in its best win of the season, defeated the Manhattan Jaspers 76-71 on December 8.
- The Knights have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- There are one game against Top 25 teams left on Fairleigh Dickinson's schedule in 2023-24.
Looking to bet on the Knights? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games
Check out the Knights in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Dec 21
|Fairfield
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Illinois
|A
|9:00 PM
|Thu, Jan 4
|Merrimack
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Le Moyne
|H
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 10
|Chicago State
|H
|7:00 PM
Check out the Knights this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.