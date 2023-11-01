Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Fordham Rams. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Fordham Rams jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Fordham team leaders

Want to buy Abdou Tsimbila's jersey? Or another Fordham player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Japhet Medor 10 11.2 1.9 3.2 1.5 0.5 Joshua Rivera 10 10.8 4.9 0.9 0.3 0.3 Abdou Tsimbila 9 10.0 8.6 0.3 0.4 2.7 Will Richardson 9 9.7 1.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 Elijah Gray 9 8.9 4.3 1.1 0.4 0.2 Antrell Charlton 10 6.6 4.4 3.2 1.8 0.1 Kyle Rose 10 5.9 3.4 2.1 1.7 0.4 Jahmere Tripp 10 4.2 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.0 Romad Dean 10 2.6 2.3 0.2 0.5 0.1 Angel Montas 5 4.4 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.2

Fordham season stats

Fordham has five wins so far this season (5-5).

Fordham captured its best win of the season on November 27, when it defeated the Manhattan Jaspers, who rank No. 168 in the RPI rankings, 93-61.

The Rams have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Fordham's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Rams? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Fordham games

Check out the Rams in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 St. John's A 3:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Cent. Conn. St. H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Columbia H 1:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 George Washington A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 La Salle H 12:00 PM

Check out the Rams this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.