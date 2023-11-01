Exclusive Offers on Fordham Rams Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Fordham Rams. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Fordham Rams jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Fordham team leaders
Want to buy Abdou Tsimbila's jersey? Or another Fordham player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Japhet Medor
|10
|11.2
|1.9
|3.2
|1.5
|0.5
|Joshua Rivera
|10
|10.8
|4.9
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|Abdou Tsimbila
|9
|10.0
|8.6
|0.3
|0.4
|2.7
|Will Richardson
|9
|9.7
|1.8
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|Elijah Gray
|9
|8.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|Antrell Charlton
|10
|6.6
|4.4
|3.2
|1.8
|0.1
|Kyle Rose
|10
|5.9
|3.4
|2.1
|1.7
|0.4
|Jahmere Tripp
|10
|4.2
|1.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0.0
|Romad Dean
|10
|2.6
|2.3
|0.2
|0.5
|0.1
|Angel Montas
|5
|4.4
|1.6
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
Fordham season stats
- Fordham has five wins so far this season (5-5).
- Fordham captured its best win of the season on November 27, when it defeated the Manhattan Jaspers, who rank No. 168 in the RPI rankings, 93-61.
- The Rams have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Fordham's schedule in 2023-24.
Looking to bet on the Rams? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Fordham games
Check out the Rams in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 16
|St. John's
|A
|3:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Cent. Conn. St.
|H
|12:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Columbia
|H
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|George Washington
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|La Salle
|H
|12:00 PM
Check out the Rams this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.