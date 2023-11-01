The Fordham Rams (5-5) will be on the road against the the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 3:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Fordham Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Fordham games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Fordham's next matchup information

Opponent: St. John's Red Storm

St. John's Red Storm Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Fordham's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Fordham players

Shop for Fordham gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Japhet Medor 10 11.2 1.9 3.2 1.5 0.5 31.2% (29-93) 33.3% (15-45) Joshua Rivera 10 10.8 4.9 0.9 0.3 0.3 47.4% (45-95) 36.8% (7-19) Abdou Tsimbila 9 10.0 8.6 0.3 0.4 2.7 65.4% (34-52) - Will Richardson 9 9.7 1.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 33.3% (26-78) 28.2% (11-39) Elijah Gray 9 8.9 4.3 1.1 0.4 0.2 48.3% (29-60) 36.8% (7-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.