The Fordham Rams (5-5) will be on the road against the the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 3:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Fordham games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 St. John's A 3:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cent. Conn. St. H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Columbia H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 George Washington A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 La Salle H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Bonaventure A 2:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Davidson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola Chicago H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Duquesne A 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Richmond H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Louis A 2:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 VCU H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Saint Bonaventure H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Dayton A 1:30 PM

Fordham's next matchup information

  • Opponent: St. John's Red Storm
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Madison Square Garden
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Fordham players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Japhet Medor 10 11.2 1.9 3.2 1.5 0.5 31.2% (29-93) 33.3% (15-45)
Joshua Rivera 10 10.8 4.9 0.9 0.3 0.3 47.4% (45-95) 36.8% (7-19)
Abdou Tsimbila 9 10.0 8.6 0.3 0.4 2.7 65.4% (34-52) -
Will Richardson 9 9.7 1.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 33.3% (26-78) 28.2% (11-39)
Elijah Gray 9 8.9 4.3 1.1 0.4 0.2 48.3% (29-60) 36.8% (7-19)

