Fresno State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Hill 9 14.4 3.1 5.8 1.2 0.2 Xavier Dusell 9 10.2 2.4 1.0 1.1 0.1 Donavan Yap 9 10.1 1.6 2.8 0.3 0.0 Eduardo Andre 9 9.0 6.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 Enoch Boakye 9 7.2 7.7 0.3 0.3 0.3 Leo Colimerio 9 7.2 4.9 1.6 0.8 0.2 Jalen Weaver 9 6.7 1.3 0.8 0.6 0.0 Isaac Tavares 8 5.9 1.1 0.6 1.0 0.0 Isaiah Pope 7 4.4 1.9 0.9 1.1 0.0 Steven Vasquez 3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Fresno State season stats

Fresno State has a 5-4 record on the season so far.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When Fresno State beat the New Mexico State Aggies, who are ranked No. 287 in the RPI, on November 21 by a score of 81-76 in overtime, it was its best win of the year so far.

The Bulldogs are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.

There are one game against Top 25 teams left on Fresno State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Fresno State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 CSU Bakersfield H 10:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Portland State H 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 San Francisco A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 San Diego A 10:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 San Diego State A 10:30 PM

