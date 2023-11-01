Fresno State's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Bulldogs are currently 5-4) on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 PM ET, at home versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Upcoming Fresno State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 CSU Bakersfield H 10:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Portland State H 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 San Francisco A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 San Diego A 10:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 San Diego State A 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Nevada H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Wyoming A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 San Jose State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Utah State A 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Boise State H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Air Force H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 UNLV A 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Colorado State H 10:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 San Jose State A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Air Force A 3:00 PM

Fresno State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Save Mart Center
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Fresno State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Hill 9 14.4 3.1 5.8 1.2 0.2 44.8% (43-96) 39.6% (19-48)
Xavier Dusell 9 10.2 2.4 1.0 1.1 0.1 42.0% (29-69) 43.4% (23-53)
Donavan Yap 9 10.1 1.6 2.8 0.3 0.0 42.2% (27-64) 44.8% (13-29)
Eduardo Andre 9 9.0 6.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 69.6% (32-46) -
Enoch Boakye 9 7.2 7.7 0.3 0.3 0.3 60.0% (30-50) -

