With a record of 9-2, the George Washington Revolutionaries' next game is at home versus the Alcorn State Braves, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21.
Upcoming George Washington games
George Washington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Alcorn State Braves
- Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top George Washington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|James Bishop
|11
|16.9
|2.9
|4.7
|0.7
|0.3
|42.9% (60-140)
|36.2% (17-47)
|Darren Buchanan Jr.
|11
|13.9
|5.5
|1.9
|0.9
|0.5
|61.2% (52-85)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Maximus Edwards
|11
|13.5
|7.2
|1.6
|1.2
|0.3
|45.6% (57-125)
|42.9% (24-56)
|Garrett Johnson
|11
|12.8
|6.7
|1.2
|0.9
|0.5
|43.6% (44-101)
|41.4% (24-58)
|Trey Autry
|11
|7.2
|3.7
|0.9
|0.5
|0.2
|39.4% (28-71)
|28.6% (16-56)
