With a record of 9-2, the George Washington Revolutionaries' next game is at home versus the Alcorn State Braves, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21.

Upcoming George Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 21 Alcorn State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Fordham H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 VCU A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Davidson H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 George Mason H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UMass A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Richmond A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 La Salle H 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Dayton A 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Rhode Island H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Loyola Chicago H 12:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 George Mason A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Richmond H 12:30 PM
Wed, Feb 21 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM

George Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alcorn State Braves
  • Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top George Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
James Bishop 11 16.9 2.9 4.7 0.7 0.3 42.9% (60-140) 36.2% (17-47)
Darren Buchanan Jr. 11 13.9 5.5 1.9 0.9 0.5 61.2% (52-85) 33.3% (2-6)
Maximus Edwards 11 13.5 7.2 1.6 1.2 0.3 45.6% (57-125) 42.9% (24-56)
Garrett Johnson 11 12.8 6.7 1.2 0.9 0.5 43.6% (44-101) 41.4% (24-58)
Trey Autry 11 7.2 3.7 0.9 0.5 0.2 39.4% (28-71) 28.6% (16-56)

