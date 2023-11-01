Don't be a fickle fan of the Georgetown Hoyas. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Georgetown team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jayden Epps 9 18.9 2.2 4.7 0.4 0.6 Dontrez Styles 10 15.7 6.5 1.0 0.4 0.9 Supreme Cook 10 11.2 8.6 0.3 0.9 0.8 Jay Heath 10 9.4 3.4 2.6 0.7 0.1 Rowan Brumbaugh 9 9.2 2.9 3.0 2.0 0.0 Wayne Bristol Jr. 10 5.3 3.4 1.1 1.2 0.7 Drew Fielder 10 4.4 4.3 1.0 0.3 0.4 Ismael Massoud 4 10.3 6.0 1.5 1.5 1.8 Cam Bacote 7 1.3 0.6 1.7 0.3 0.0 Ryan Mutombo 7 0.7 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Georgetown season stats

Georgetown has gone 6-4 on the season so far.

The Hoyas are 6-3 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Georgetown's signature win this season came against the Jackson State Tigers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in the RPI. Georgetown took home the 88-81 win at home on November 25.

The Hoyas have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Georgetown's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Georgetown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Notre Dame A 2:15 PM Tue, Dec 19 Butler A 6:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Marquette A 7:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Creighton H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 DePaul H 12:00 PM

