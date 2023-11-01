On deck for the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) is a matchup away versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, tipping off at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to go to see the Georgetown Hoyas in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Georgetown games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown's next matchup information

Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Broadcast: The CW

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Georgetown's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Georgetown players

Shop for Georgetown gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jayden Epps 9 18.9 2.2 4.7 0.4 0.6 46.3% (56-121) 41.0% (25-61) Dontrez Styles 10 15.7 6.5 1.0 0.4 0.9 44.8% (52-116) 38.3% (18-47) Supreme Cook 10 11.2 8.6 0.3 0.9 0.8 65.6% (42-64) - Jay Heath 10 9.4 3.4 2.6 0.7 0.1 38.6% (32-83) 38.6% (17-44) Rowan Brumbaugh 9 9.2 2.9 3.0 2.0 0.0 41.9% (26-62) 30.0% (9-30)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.