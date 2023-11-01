Do you live and breathe all things Gonzaga? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your pride in the Bulldogs. For more details, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

Gonzaga team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Graham Ike 10 14.2 7.9 1.2 1.0 0.4 Anton Watson 10 13.9 8.2 2.4 1.4 0.6 Nolan Hickman 10 12.6 2.3 2.5 1.1 0.5 Ryan Nembhard 10 11.8 3.7 5.7 1.0 0.1 Braden Huff 10 11.7 4.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 Ben Gregg 10 7.1 4.8 0.6 1.1 0.6 Dusty Stromer 10 6.4 4.2 1.7 0.8 0.4 Jun Seok Yeo 10 3.4 1.8 0.5 0.0 0.4 Luka Krajnovic 6 3.3 1.8 1.0 0.7 0.0 Pavle Stosic 4 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.5

Gonzaga season stats

Gonzaga has eight wins so far this season (8-2).

The Bulldogs are 5-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 21, Gonzaga picked up its signature win of the season, a 76-57 victory over the Syracuse Orange, who are a top 50 team (No. 21), according to the RPI.

The Bulldogs have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

Gonzaga has 17 games left in the regular season, including two versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 15 UConn H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Jackson State H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 San Diego State H 9:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 San Diego H 9:00 PM

