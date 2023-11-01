With a record of 8-2, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' next matchup is at home versus the UConn Huskies, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 15 UConn H 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Jackson State H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 San Diego State H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 San Diego H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Pepperdine A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 San Diego A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 San Francisco H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Pacific A 10:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Loyola Marymount H 11:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Portland H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Kentucky A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Loyola Marymount A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Pacific H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 22 Portland A 9:00 PM

Gonzaga's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UConn Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Gonzaga players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Graham Ike 10 14.2 7.9 1.2 1.0 0.4 58.8% (57-97) 40.0% (4-10)
Anton Watson 10 13.9 8.2 2.4 1.4 0.6 58.0% (58-100) 38.9% (7-18)
Nolan Hickman 10 12.6 2.3 2.5 1.1 0.5 46.3% (50-108) 36.2% (17-47)
Ryan Nembhard 10 11.8 3.7 5.7 1.0 0.1 40.2% (45-112) 19.4% (6-31)
Braden Huff 10 11.7 4.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 64.9% (48-74) 47.6% (10-21)

