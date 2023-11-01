Buy Tickets for Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball Games
With a record of 8-2, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' next matchup is at home versus the UConn Huskies, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.
Upcoming Gonzaga games
Gonzaga's next matchup information
- Opponent: UConn Huskies
- Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: McCarthey Athletic Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Gonzaga players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Graham Ike
|10
|14.2
|7.9
|1.2
|1.0
|0.4
|58.8% (57-97)
|40.0% (4-10)
|Anton Watson
|10
|13.9
|8.2
|2.4
|1.4
|0.6
|58.0% (58-100)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Nolan Hickman
|10
|12.6
|2.3
|2.5
|1.1
|0.5
|46.3% (50-108)
|36.2% (17-47)
|Ryan Nembhard
|10
|11.8
|3.7
|5.7
|1.0
|0.1
|40.2% (45-112)
|19.4% (6-31)
|Braden Huff
|10
|11.7
|4.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|64.9% (48-74)
|47.6% (10-21)
