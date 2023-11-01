With a record of 8-2, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' next matchup is at home versus the UConn Huskies, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15.

Gonzaga's next matchup information

Opponent: UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Gonzaga players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Graham Ike 10 14.2 7.9 1.2 1.0 0.4 58.8% (57-97) 40.0% (4-10) Anton Watson 10 13.9 8.2 2.4 1.4 0.6 58.0% (58-100) 38.9% (7-18) Nolan Hickman 10 12.6 2.3 2.5 1.1 0.5 46.3% (50-108) 36.2% (17-47) Ryan Nembhard 10 11.8 3.7 5.7 1.0 0.1 40.2% (45-112) 19.4% (6-31) Braden Huff 10 11.7 4.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 64.9% (48-74) 47.6% (10-21)

