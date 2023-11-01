Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Green Bay game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Phoenix with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Green Bay team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Noah Reynolds 11 18.5 4.0 4.9 0.8 0.5 Elijah Jones 11 9.5 7.7 0.5 0.6 0.6 Rich Byhre 11 5.8 2.9 0.7 0.1 0.1 Marcus Hall 11 5.5 3.7 0.6 0.5 0.3 Foster Wonders 9 6.6 1.6 0.6 0.0 0.1 David Douglas Jr. 10 5.6 2.3 0.7 0.5 0.3 Preston Ruedinger 8 6.4 2.6 1.4 1.0 0.1 Amari Jedkins 10 4.2 2.2 0.6 0.9 0.2 Clarence Cummings III 5 8.2 3.2 1.8 0.8 0.4 Will Eames 8 1.9 3.6 0.8 0.4 0.4

Green Bay season stats

Green Bay is 5-6 on the season so far.

This year, the Phoenix are 3-1 at home while putting together a 2-4 record on the road and going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

On December 12, Green Bay claimed its signature win of the season, a 70-68 victory over the UIC Flames, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in the RPI rankings.

The Phoenix, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are 20 games remaining on Green Bay's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Green Bay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Oklahoma A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 MSOE H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Wright State H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Robert Morris H 1:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Detroit Mercy A 7:00 PM

