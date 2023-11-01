A matchup at the Oklahoma Sooners is coming up for the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Green Bay games

Green Bay's next matchup information

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Green Bay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Noah Reynolds 11 18.5 4.0 4.9 0.8 0.5 49.1% (81-165) 23.7% (9-38) Elijah Jones 11 9.5 7.7 0.5 0.6 0.6 59.4% (41-69) 53.8% (7-13) Rich Byhre 11 5.8 2.9 0.7 0.1 0.1 40.7% (24-59) 31.9% (15-47) Marcus Hall 11 5.5 3.7 0.6 0.5 0.3 43.9% (18-41) 28.6% (6-21) Foster Wonders 9 6.6 1.6 0.6 0.0 0.1 33.3% (19-57) 35.6% (16-45)

