Buy Tickets for Green Bay Phoenix Basketball Games
A matchup at the Oklahoma Sooners is coming up for the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Green Bay Phoenix in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Green Bay games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Lloyd Noble Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Green Bay's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Green Bay players
Shop for Green Bay gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Noah Reynolds
|11
|18.5
|4.0
|4.9
|0.8
|0.5
|49.1% (81-165)
|23.7% (9-38)
|Elijah Jones
|11
|9.5
|7.7
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|59.4% (41-69)
|53.8% (7-13)
|Rich Byhre
|11
|5.8
|2.9
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|40.7% (24-59)
|31.9% (15-47)
|Marcus Hall
|11
|5.5
|3.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0.3
|43.9% (18-41)
|28.6% (6-21)
|Foster Wonders
|9
|6.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|33.3% (19-57)
|35.6% (16-45)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.