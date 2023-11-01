It's not enough to simply be a fan of Green Bay. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Phoenix by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Green Bay Phoenix jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Green Bay team leaders

Want to buy Natalie McNeal's jersey? Or another Green Bay player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Natalie McNeal 9 11.8 5.7 2.1 0.9 0.1 Maddy Schreiber 9 11.2 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.2 Cassie Schiltz 9 9.8 3.4 2.4 0.9 0.3 Callie Genke 9 9.1 1.9 0.9 0.8 0.0 Jasmine Kondrakiewicz 9 7.9 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.6 Bailey Butler 9 7.3 2.2 4.3 2.2 0.1 Natalie Andersen 9 4.1 3.3 1.1 0.7 0.0 Maren Westin 9 3.6 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 Jenna Guyer 7 3.9 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 Caelan Givens 7 2.1 0.4 1.3 0.4 0.0

Green Bay season stats

Green Bay has six wins so far this season (6-3).

At home this year, the Phoenix are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-2 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games.

Green Bay beat the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays, 65-53, on November 16, in its best win of the season.

The Phoenix carry a perfect record against Top 25 teams this season, delivering a record of 1-0.

Of Green Bay's 21 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Phoenix? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Green Bay games

Check out the Phoenix in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Saint Louis H 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Wisconsin-Parkside H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Cleveland State H 2:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 Purdue Fort Wayne H 2:00 PM Fri, Jan 5 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Green Bay this season.

Check out the Phoenix this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.