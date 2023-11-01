With a record of 6-3, the Green Bay Phoenix's women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Saint Louis Billikens, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Green Bay's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center

Top Green Bay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Natalie McNeal 9 11.8 5.7 2.1 0.9 0.1 47.4% (45-95) 0.0% (0-7) Maddy Schreiber 9 11.2 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.2 56.9% (41-72) 40.0% (10-25) Cassie Schiltz 9 9.8 3.4 2.4 0.9 0.3 43.2% (32-74) 40.0% (14-35) Callie Genke 9 9.1 1.9 0.9 0.8 0.0 43.1% (25-58) 34.9% (15-43) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz 9 7.9 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.6 46.2% (30-65) 0.0% (0-11)

