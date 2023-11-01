If you're a huge fan of Howard, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Bison apparel. For more details, continue reading.

Howard team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bryce Harris 10 14.9 6.1 0.8 0.8 1.2 Seth Towns 7 16.6 7.0 2.4 1.0 0.4 Marcus Dockery 10 11.1 2.7 1.8 0.8 0.0 Shy Odom 10 9.3 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.7 Jordan Hairston 10 5.7 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.1 Joshua Strong 10 5.4 1.5 1.0 0.1 0.0 Jelani Williams 7 7.4 5.1 3.9 1.4 0.3 Isiah Warfield 6 6.0 3.2 1.5 1.2 0.0 Dom Campbell 6 5.7 3.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 AJ Magbegor 8 2.4 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.0

Howard season stats

Howard has won four games so far this season (4-6).

The Bison have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-5 record on the road.

In its signature win of the season, Howard beat the Boston University Terriers in a 64-53 win on November 14.

The Bison, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Howard's schedule in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Howard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Jackson State N 12:00 AM Sun, Dec 17 Texas Southern N 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UCSB A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 La Salle A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Yale H 4:00 PM

