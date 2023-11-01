With a record of 4-6, the Howard Bison's next game is versus the Jackson State Tigers, tipping off at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Howard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Jackson State N 12:00 AM
Sun, Dec 17 Texas Southern N 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 La Salle A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Yale H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Carolina Central A 12:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 South Carolina State A 7:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Morehouse H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Norfolk State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Morgan State A 4:30 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Coppin State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Hampton N 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Delaware State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 North Carolina Central H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 South Carolina State H 7:30 PM

Howard's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Jackson State Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM ET
  • Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPNU

Top Howard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bryce Harris 10 14.9 6.1 0.8 0.8 1.2 60.0% (57-95) 23.5% (4-17)
Seth Towns 7 16.6 7.0 2.4 1.0 0.4 42.2% (35-83) 44.2% (19-43)
Marcus Dockery 10 11.1 2.7 1.8 0.8 0.0 38.0% (38-100) 35.8% (24-67)
Shy Odom 10 9.3 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.7 42.2% (35-83) 25.0% (3-12)
Jordan Hairston 10 5.7 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.1 40.0% (14-35) 33.3% (6-18)

