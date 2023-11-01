Buy Tickets for Howard Bison Basketball Games
With a record of 4-6, the Howard Bison's next game is versus the Jackson State Tigers, tipping off at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17.
If you're looking to see the Howard Bison in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Howard games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Howard's next matchup information
- Opponent: Jackson State Tigers
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM ET
- Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Broadcast: ESPNU
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Howard's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Howard players
Shop for Howard gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bryce Harris
|10
|14.9
|6.1
|0.8
|0.8
|1.2
|60.0% (57-95)
|23.5% (4-17)
|Seth Towns
|7
|16.6
|7.0
|2.4
|1.0
|0.4
|42.2% (35-83)
|44.2% (19-43)
|Marcus Dockery
|10
|11.1
|2.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|38.0% (38-100)
|35.8% (24-67)
|Shy Odom
|10
|9.3
|4.6
|2.4
|0.9
|0.7
|42.2% (35-83)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Jordan Hairston
|10
|5.7
|2.3
|0.6
|0.6
|0.1
|40.0% (14-35)
|33.3% (6-18)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.