With a record of 4-6, the Howard Bison's next game is versus the Jackson State Tigers, tipping off at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Howard games

Howard's next matchup information

Opponent: Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM ET

December 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM ET Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Broadcast: ESPNU

Top Howard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryce Harris 10 14.9 6.1 0.8 0.8 1.2 60.0% (57-95) 23.5% (4-17) Seth Towns 7 16.6 7.0 2.4 1.0 0.4 42.2% (35-83) 44.2% (19-43) Marcus Dockery 10 11.1 2.7 1.8 0.8 0.0 38.0% (38-100) 35.8% (24-67) Shy Odom 10 9.3 4.6 2.4 0.9 0.7 42.2% (35-83) 25.0% (3-12) Jordan Hairston 10 5.7 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.1 40.0% (14-35) 33.3% (6-18)

