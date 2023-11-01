Where to Get Jordan Love Packers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Do you live and breathe all things Green Bay Packers? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride for Jordan Love and the Packers. For additional info, including updated stats for Love, keep scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Jordan Love and Packers jerseys and other gear!
Jordan Love 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|275
|447
|61.5%
|3,084
|23
|11
|6.9
|41
|233
|2
Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Love Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|16
|30
|182
|0
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|21
|31
|180
|2
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|24
|41
|229
|1
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|26
|228
|1
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|21
|40
|289
|2
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|27
|40
|322
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|22
|32
|268
|3
|0
|3
|39
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|25
|36
|267
|3
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|25
|39
|218
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jordan Love's Next Game
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 17, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Buccaneers -3.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.