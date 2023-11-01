Do you live and breathe all things Green Bay Packers? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride for Jordan Love and the Packers. For additional info, including updated stats for Love, keep scrolling.

Jordan Love 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 275 447 61.5% 3,084 23 11 6.9 41 233 2

Love Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1 Week 4 Lions 23 36 246 1 2 2 -2 1 Week 5 @Raiders 16 30 182 0 3 2 37 0 Week 7 @Broncos 21 31 180 2 1 3 21 0 Week 8 Vikings 24 41 229 1 1 4 34 0 Week 9 Rams 20 26 228 1 0 4 7 0 Week 10 @Steelers 21 40 289 2 2 2 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 27 40 322 2 0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 22 32 268 3 0 3 39 0 Week 13 Chiefs 25 36 267 3 0 2 10 0 Week 14 @Giants 25 39 218 1 1 2 2 0

Jordan Love's Next Game

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Buccaneers -3.5

Buccaneers -3.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

