Do you live and breathe all things La Salle? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Explorers. For more info, including current team stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get La Salle Explorers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

La Salle team leaders

Want to buy Khalil Brantley's jersey? Or another La Salle player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Khalil Brantley 10 16.1 5.6 3.8 0.9 0.3 Jhamir Brickus 10 15.6 3.6 5.3 1.6 0.1 Anwar Gill 10 12.3 3.9 3.4 1.1 0.1 Daeshon Shepherd 10 10.2 6.1 0.5 1.0 0.6 Andres Marrero 10 8.3 2.0 0.6 0.5 0.2 Rokas Jocius 10 6.9 6.4 0.5 0.4 0.7 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi 10 5.2 2.1 0.4 0.6 0.6 Ryan Zan 8 1.4 1.4 0.0 0.3 0.3 Lucas Mercandino 4 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Milos Kovacevic 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

La Salle season stats

La Salle has put together an 8-2 record on the season so far.

The Explorers are a perfect 6-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (1-0 in neutral-site games).

When La Salle beat the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 135 in the RPI, on November 7 by a score of 67-61, it was its best victory of the year thus far.

When facing teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Explorers are winless in one game.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, La Salle has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Explorers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming La Salle games

Check out the Explorers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Rosemont H 2:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Howard H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 George Mason H 6:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 Fordham A 12:00 PM

Check out the Explorers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.