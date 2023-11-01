Buy Tickets for La Salle Explorers Basketball Games
The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will be on the road against the the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming La Salle games
La Salle's next matchup information
- Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Watsco Center
- Broadcast: The CW
Top La Salle players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Khalil Brantley
|10
|16.1
|5.6
|3.8
|0.9
|0.3
|38.6% (54-140)
|30.0% (15-50)
|Jhamir Brickus
|10
|15.6
|3.6
|5.3
|1.6
|0.1
|46.7% (49-105)
|46.8% (22-47)
|Anwar Gill
|10
|12.3
|3.9
|3.4
|1.1
|0.1
|44.0% (51-116)
|20.0% (6-30)
|Daeshon Shepherd
|10
|10.2
|6.1
|0.5
|1.0
|0.6
|48.1% (39-81)
|27.8% (10-36)
|Andres Marrero
|10
|8.3
|2.0
|0.6
|0.5
|0.2
|41.7% (25-60)
|47.9% (23-48)
