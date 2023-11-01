The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will be on the road against the the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming La Salle games

La Salle's next matchup information

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Broadcast: The CW

Top La Salle players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Khalil Brantley 10 16.1 5.6 3.8 0.9 0.3 38.6% (54-140) 30.0% (15-50) Jhamir Brickus 10 15.6 3.6 5.3 1.6 0.1 46.7% (49-105) 46.8% (22-47) Anwar Gill 10 12.3 3.9 3.4 1.1 0.1 44.0% (51-116) 20.0% (6-30) Daeshon Shepherd 10 10.2 6.1 0.5 1.0 0.6 48.1% (39-81) 27.8% (10-36) Andres Marrero 10 8.3 2.0 0.6 0.5 0.2 41.7% (25-60) 47.9% (23-48)

