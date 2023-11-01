The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will be on the road against the the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, December 16 (starting at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming La Salle games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Rosemont H 2:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Howard H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 George Mason H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Fordham A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UMass A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 VCU H 12:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Dayton H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 George Washington A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Saint Louis H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Richmond A 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Davidson A 7:00 PM

La Salle's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Watsco Center
  • Broadcast: The CW

Top La Salle players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Khalil Brantley 10 16.1 5.6 3.8 0.9 0.3 38.6% (54-140) 30.0% (15-50)
Jhamir Brickus 10 15.6 3.6 5.3 1.6 0.1 46.7% (49-105) 46.8% (22-47)
Anwar Gill 10 12.3 3.9 3.4 1.1 0.1 44.0% (51-116) 20.0% (6-30)
Daeshon Shepherd 10 10.2 6.1 0.5 1.0 0.6 48.1% (39-81) 27.8% (10-36)
Andres Marrero 10 8.3 2.0 0.6 0.5 0.2 41.7% (25-60) 47.9% (23-48)

