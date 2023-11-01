Exclusive Offers on Lafayette Leopards Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Lafayette team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Eric Sondberg
|11
|10.8
|4.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|Kyle Jenkins
|11
|9.3
|4.8
|1.6
|0.9
|0.5
|Justin Vander Baan
|11
|8.5
|4.5
|1.7
|0.1
|2.3
|Devin Hines
|11
|7.6
|4.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|Mark Butler
|11
|5.5
|1.8
|3.9
|1.5
|0.2
|Chris Rubayo
|11
|5.4
|3.1
|0.8
|0.5
|1.0
|Luke Rasmussen
|10
|4.0
|1.9
|0.5
|0.9
|0.1
|Ryan Pettit
|8
|4.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|Luka Savicevic
|11
|2.3
|0.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|Joshua Wyche
|11
|1.9
|2.2
|0.5
|0.4
|0.2
Lafayette season stats
- Lafayette has just one win (1-10) this season.
- The Leopards have a 1-3 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.
- Lafayette has no wins versus D1 teams this season.
- The Leopards have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Lafayette's schedule in 2023-24.
Upcoming Lafayette games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Dec 21
|Quinnipiac
|H
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Richmond
|A
|4:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Army
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|Boston University
|A
|1:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 10
|Colgate
|A
|7:00 PM
