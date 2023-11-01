Lafayette's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign resumes (the Leopards are currently 1-10) on Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Upcoming Lafayette games

Lafayette's next matchup information

Opponent: Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kirby Sports Center

Kirby Sports Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Lafayette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Eric Sondberg 11 10.8 4.1 1.0 0.5 0.2 48.8% (40-82) 49.1% (28-57) Kyle Jenkins 11 9.3 4.8 1.6 0.9 0.5 45.9% (39-85) 26.8% (11-41) Justin Vander Baan 11 8.5 4.5 1.7 0.1 2.3 37.9% (39-103) 18.5% (5-27) Devin Hines 11 7.6 4.1 1.5 0.8 0.0 32.3% (32-99) 27.7% (13-47) Mark Butler 11 5.5 1.8 3.9 1.5 0.2 38.3% (23-60) 0.0% (0-14)

