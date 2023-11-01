If you're a huge fan of Le Moyne, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Dolphins apparel. For more info, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Le Moyne Dolphins jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Le Moyne team leaders

Want to buy Luke Sutherland's jersey? Or another Le Moyne player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Luke Sutherland 10 15.9 3.1 1.3 0.4 0.9 Kaiyem Cleary 8 11.6 5.1 1.3 1.0 0.4 Ocypher Owens 10 8.9 4.4 1.1 0.6 1.6 Darrick Jones Jr. 10 7.5 1.7 0.6 0.5 0.1 Nathan McClure 10 6.5 3.2 1.5 1.6 0.2 Isaiah Salter 10 6.3 1.9 2.3 2.0 0.0 Mike Depersia 10 6.3 4.5 4.2 2.3 0.0 AJ Dancier 8 6.6 2.6 1.6 0.8 0.0 Trent Mosquera 10 4.6 2.0 1.6 0.4 0.5 Kaelin Thomas 4 3.0 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.0

Le Moyne season stats

Le Moyne has three wins so far this season (3-7).

The Dolphins are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-7 on the road this year.

In its best victory of the season, Le Moyne beat the CSU Northridge Matadors in an 80-70 win on November 21.

This season, the Dolphins have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Le Moyne's 20 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Dolphins? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Check out the Dolphins in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Houghton H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Penn State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Fairleigh Dickinson A 2:00 PM

Check out the Dolphins this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.