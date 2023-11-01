Coming up for the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) is a game at home versus the Dartmouth Big Green, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to catch the Le Moyne Dolphins in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Le Moyne's next matchup information

Opponent: Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Ted Grant Court

Ted Grant Court Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Le Moyne's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Le Moyne players

Shop for Le Moyne gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Luke Sutherland 10 15.9 3.1 1.3 0.4 0.9 48.1% (52-108) 44.4% (24-54) Kaiyem Cleary 8 11.6 5.1 1.3 1.0 0.4 41.3% (31-75) 32.1% (9-28) Ocypher Owens 10 8.9 4.4 1.1 0.6 1.6 48.1% (37-77) 38.9% (7-18) Darrick Jones Jr. 10 7.5 1.7 0.6 0.5 0.1 37.5% (21-56) 32.3% (10-31) Nathan McClure 10 6.5 3.2 1.5 1.6 0.2 41.8% (23-55) 34.3% (12-35)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.