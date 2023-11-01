Buy Tickets for Le Moyne Dolphins Basketball Games
Coming up for the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) is a game at home versus the Dartmouth Big Green, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Le Moyne games
Le Moyne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Dartmouth Big Green
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Ted Grant Court
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Le Moyne players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Luke Sutherland
|10
|15.9
|3.1
|1.3
|0.4
|0.9
|48.1% (52-108)
|44.4% (24-54)
|Kaiyem Cleary
|8
|11.6
|5.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.4
|41.3% (31-75)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Ocypher Owens
|10
|8.9
|4.4
|1.1
|0.6
|1.6
|48.1% (37-77)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Darrick Jones Jr.
|10
|7.5
|1.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0.1
|37.5% (21-56)
|32.3% (10-31)
|Nathan McClure
|10
|6.5
|3.2
|1.5
|1.6
|0.2
|41.8% (23-55)
|34.3% (12-35)
