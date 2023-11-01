Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Lehigh Mountain Hawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Lehigh team leaders

Want to buy Keith Higgins Jr.'s jersey? Or another Lehigh player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Keith Higgins Jr. 9 17.2 4.2 2.0 1.9 0.4 Tyler Whitney-Sidney 9 13.7 3.8 1.7 1.4 0.0 Dominic Parolin 9 10.0 5.8 2.0 0.6 0.2 Bube Momah 9 8.4 4.7 0.8 1.1 1.0 Jalin Sinclair 9 6.3 1.9 3.2 0.8 0.0 Nasir Whitlock 9 4.8 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 Joshua Ingram 9 4.4 2.3 0.7 0.4 0.0 Burke Chebuhar 9 3.7 2.3 0.6 0.3 0.1 Cam Gillus 8 4.0 1.8 1.3 0.9 0.1 JT Tan 9 1.3 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.2

Lehigh season stats

This season, Lehigh has won just two games (2-7).

The Mountain Hawks have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road.

Lehigh hasn't picked up a win this season versus a D1 opponent.

The Mountain Hawks are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Lehigh has 20 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Mountain Hawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Lehigh games

Check out the Mountain Hawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 21 Boston College A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Marist A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 American A 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM Wed, Jan 10 Bucknell H 7:00 PM

Check out the Mountain Hawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.