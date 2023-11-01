Do you live and breathe all things Long Beach State? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for the Beach. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Long Beach State Beach jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Long Beach State team leaders

Want to buy Aboubacar Traore's jersey? Or another Long Beach State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Marcus Tsohonis 10 18.3 3.6 2.0 1.0 0.0 Jadon Jones 11 11.8 3.5 1.7 2.2 0.7 Aboubacar Traore 11 10.8 7.0 3.9 1.8 1.9 Lassina Traore 10 11.2 9.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 AJ George 11 8.5 3.5 0.8 0.5 0.8 Messiah Thompson 11 7.6 1.2 2.7 0.9 0.0 Isa Silver 11 4.4 1.5 1.8 0.8 0.0 Amari Stroud 9 3.7 3.3 0.4 0.9 0.0 Varick Lewis 11 2.5 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.0 Chayce Polynice 8 2.3 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.1

Long Beach State season stats

This season, Long Beach State has a 7-4 record so far.

The Beach are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 4-2 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When Long Beach State beat the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 69 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 94-86 on November 17, it was its signature win of the year thus far.

The Beach have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Long Beach State's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Beach? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Check out the Beach in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 19 Cal State Dominguez Hills H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 CSU Northridge H 4:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 UC Riverside H 7:00 PM

Check out the Beach this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.